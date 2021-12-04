Monday game between Blues and Wild postponed following fatal Minnesota police shooting

"The decision was made out of respect for the community, following the tragic shooting that occurred in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Sunday afternoon," the NHL said

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild will not continue their three game set Monday night in St. Paul. The game was postponed following the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, a suburb of St. Paul during a traffic stop on Sunday.

"The National Hockey League and Minnesota Wild today announced that tonight’s game between the Wild and St. Louis Blues has been postponed," the NHL said in a statement. "The decision was made out of respect for the community, following the tragic shooting that occurred in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Sunday afternoon."

The NHL announced the game had been rescheduled for May 12.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz enacted a curfew in the Twin Cities metro counties for Monday night.

The Minnesota Twins also postponed their Monday afternoon game against the Boston Red Sox following the police shooting of Wright.

"Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community not to play today's game," the Twins said in a statement.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets also postponed their Monday night game in the wake of the shooting.

The Blues and Wild played their last two games against each other in St. Louis, with the Blues winning the first game 9-1 and taking the second game in overtime 3-2.

Currently, Minnesota and St. Louis sit in third and fourth place, respectively, in the West Division standings. The Blues are seven points behind the Wild and one point ahead of the Arizona Coyotes. The top four teams make the playoffs.