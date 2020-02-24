ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues will be the visiting team in the 2021 NHL Winter Classic against the Minnesota Wild.

The game will be played at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn., on Jan. 1, 2021. The announcement was made in the intermission between the first and second periods of the Blues game against the Wild Sunday night.

The Winter Classic has been a yearly tradition since 2008. The game will be the 31st outdoor regular-season game in NHL history.

Busch Stadium played host to the Winter Classic in 2017. The Blues won that game over the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 in front of a sell-out crowd of 46,556.

