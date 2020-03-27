ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues will premiere their two-part series documenting the moments after the team's historic Stanley Cup win in 2019. It's called 'History Made: Director's Cut'.

The documentary will debut on March 29 at 6 p.m. St. Louis time on the Blues Official YouTube channel.

The first episode, titled 'The First 24', will give fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the team after the on-ice celebrations ended and the TV broadcasts stopped.

"Our cameras take you inside the team's locker room, on the bus to the airport, the team's flight home and to OB Clark's and the Anheuser-Busch brewery as the team's celebrations continued into the next day," the Blues said in a news release.

The second episode, called 'March Down Market', documents the historic Stanley Cup parade from the team's perspective, as they made their way down Market Street surrounded by hundreds of thousands of Blues fans. That episode will premiere on April 5 at 6 p.m. St. Louis time, also on the Blues' YouTube channel.

After each episode's premiere, fans will be able to replay the episodes by visiting stlouisblues.com or selecting the Blues as their favorite team in the NHL app, the Blues said in a news release.

