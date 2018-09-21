Tylyer Bozak, who tied the game at 15:01 before netting the eventual game-winner 27 seconds later, has been using this time with the Blues to get himself not only acclimated with his new teammates for the first time in his 10-year career but also with the Western Conference style of play.

Bozak, 32, played the first nine seasons of his NHL career with the Toronto Maple Leafs before signing a three-year, $15 million contract with the Blues on July 1.

"There's definitely some stuff that's different than what I've been used to doing, wherever I was playing," Bozak said. "There's some things that I'm going to have to kind of adjust to, but I think I've been able to adjust pretty well. It's not too many big changes. I think a lot of teams play the same nowadays. Just little tweaks here or there in the neutral zone or the D-zone, O-zone or whatever it may be. I'll just use these preseason games to kind of get used to that and hopefully catch on quicker than later."

Yeo said there was a noticeable difference in the veteran Bozak when the game was on the line and that he's getting acclimated with the new system.

"He's getting there. There's some changes," Yeo said. "... He's a smart player both with and without the puck. We're really excited about what he's going to bring to our group. I liked that he played his best hockey when the game was on the line last night. The third period when it was there for us, he delivered. That's a good sign for me. Him and 'Steener' have worked really well off of each other. It's two very smart players.

"There's some changes and some things that are going to be different for him that's going to take a little bit of time."

