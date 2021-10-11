Saad's goals help Blues beat Sharks 4-1, end losing streak

Saad scored twice, Ville Husso made 26 saves and the Blues broke their four-game losing streak

ST. LOUIS — Brandon Saad scored twice, Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the St. Louis Blues snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

Husso was sharp while playing for the first time since Oct. 25. He was put on the Covid-19 list on Oct. 31.

The Blues’ backup goalie had shutouts in his last two starts until Jonathan Dahlen’s goal at the 8:16 mark of the second ended the shutout streak at 163 minutes, 2 seconds. Husso had stopped 86 straight shots since May 8, 2021.

Saad scored goals in the first and second periods for his second multi-goal game this season. The other also came against San Jose on Nov. 4.

Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who won their fourth straight against San Jose.

James Reimer made 44 saves for the Sharks, who have lost three of their last four games.

Logan Couture appeared to give the Sharks the lead at the 7:17 mark of the first, but after a review the goal was taken away because Dahlen was offsides on the rush.

Saad buried a rebound off a Ryan O’Reilly shot to give the Blues a 1-0 lead midway through the first period. It was just the fifth power play goal in 42 attempts allowed by the Sharks this season, who entered the game No. 1 in the NHL on the penalty kill, and it also snapped San Jose’s eight-game streak of scoring first.

Thomas extended the Blues' lead early in the second period with his second goal of the season and first in six games.

After Dahlen’s goal, Saad scored to restore the Blues’ two-goal advantage, finishing an Oscar Sundqvist feed on an odd-man rush.

Kyrou made it 4-1 Blues early in the third period, extending his points streak to six games.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW

Blues D Scott Perunovich got his first NHL point with a secondary assist on Thomas’ goal. Perunovich, a second round pick in the 2018 draft, was playing in his second game.

MILESTONE

Blues D Justin Faulk dressed in his 700th career game, becoming the 33rd U.S.-born player to reach that mark.

INJURY UPDATE

Blues F Brayden Schenn (upper body) missed his seventh straight game but participated in an optional skate Thursday morning. … Sharks F Lane Pederson (lower body) missed his third straight game and could miss up to two weeks after getting injured on a hit by Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley on November 11.