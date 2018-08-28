ST. LOUIS — The Blues will start the 2018-19 season with a few shifts in the front office, including a new assistant general manager.

President and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Bill Armstrong (no relation) has been promoted to assistant GM and will keep his previous position as director of amateur scouting.

Armstrong spent nine seasons playing in the American Hockey League and then six seasons coaching in the AHL. He joined the Blues in 2004 as an amateur scout.

Armstrong replaced Martin Brodeur, who is leaving the organization to pursue other opportunities, the Blues announced Tuesday morning. Brodeur joined the Blues as a goalie in the 2014-15 season, but retired before the season ended. He was then hired on as assistant general manager.

The Blues announced several other changes to the organization, both in St. Louis and at the team’s AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage.

Of note, former Blues defenseman Barret Jackman will not return to the hockey staff for the upcoming season.

While former Blues defenseman J.J. Daigneault and former Blues assistant coach Daniel Tkaczuk have joined the staff as assistants to Rampage Head Coach Drew Bannister.

Former NHL defenseman Glen Wesley also joined the Blues as a development coach. Wesley played in four Stanley Cups, winning it with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006.

