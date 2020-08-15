Canucks beat Blues in overtime to take 2 game lead in first round

The Blues had some third period magic late, but dropped Game 2 in overtime

EDMONTON, AB — The Blues are going to need some of that 2019 magic up in Edmonton.

On Friday St. Louis dropped Game 2 of their first round series with the Canucks in overtime by the score of 4-3.

The Canucks held a 3-2 lead with time winding down in the third period, when David Perron deflected an Alex Pietrangelo shot to tie the game with seven seconds left.

In overtime, the magic wasn't there for the Blues. Vancouver's Bo Horvat scored his second goal of the game to give the Canucks the win.

Ryan O'Reilly and Sammy Blais also scored in the game for the Blues, who finally scored a third period goal for the first time this postseason.

The Blues now find themselves down two games to none in the opening round up in the Edmonton bubble, with Game 3 coming on Sunday at 9:30.