VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- J.T. Miller scored twice in the second period to help the Vancouver Canucks rally from an early deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1.

Bo Horvat also scored as the Canucks won their ninth straight at home, and 12 in the last 15 overall. straight at home, and 12 in the last 15 overall. Jake Virtanen and Chris Tanev each had two assists. Thatcher Demko stopped 36 shots.

Zach Sanford scored for the Blues, who have lost three straight. Jake Allen made 22 saves.

