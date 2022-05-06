Charles Glenn to sing National Anthem at St. Louis Blues playoff game Friday

The renowned singer retired from full-time anthem singing for the Blues in 2019.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues are facing the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of the first round of the NHL Playoffs and a highlight of the game will happen before the puck drops.

Charles Glenn will take the microphone once again to sing the National Anthem at the highly anticipated game.

The puck drops at 8:30 p.m. The Blues and the Wild are tied in the seven-game series at 1-1. The St. Louis Blues are finally playing at home after two games on the road.

Glenn retired from full-time duty as Blues anthem singer following the 2019 season.

Glenn spent 19 years as the National Anthem singer for the Blues.

He sang the anthem virtually for the Blues in 2020 and sang at the 2020 All-Star festivities.