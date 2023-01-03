Connor Bedard breaks Brayden Schenn's World Juniors record

Brayden Schenn recorded 18 points in the 2011 tournament, tallying eight goals and 10 assists

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old has broken St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn's World Juniors single-tournament record.

Connor Bedard has been putting on a show throughout the 2023 World Junior Championship. The No. 1 prospect of the 2023 NHL Draft has led Canada's team throughout the tournament and into the semifinal round.

Bedard currently leads all players at the 2023 World Junior with 21 points(eight goals and 13 assists). He leads Blues prospect Jimmy Snuggerud who has 10 points total and Cooley Logan who has 11, both for Team USA.

On Monday night, he broke the Candian World Junior Championship single-tournament record previously owned by Dale McCourt (1977) and St. Louis' Brayden Schenn (2011).

After being drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in 2009, Schenn spent time in the Western Hockey League and signed a three-year contract with the team in 2010.

In 2011, he made Canada's team and was selected as one of the alternate captains.

He recorded 18 points in the tournament, tallying eight goals and 10 assists. Just behind him, Blues Vladimir Tarasenko also played in the tournament recording 11 points.

Schenn and Canada's team would lose to Tarasenko and Russia in the gold medal game, 5-3.

The 2023 World Junior Championship will continue on Wednesday with Canada facing the U.S. in the semifinal game. Bedard will face Blues prospect Jimmy Snuggerud. Another Blues prospect, Simon Robertsson with Sweden, will play against Czechia in the semifinal match.