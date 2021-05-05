David Backes honored in possible final game in St. Louis

If this was it for David Backes in the NHL, the Blues sent him out with an emotional farewell

ST. LOUIS — If Wednesday night is the last chance Blues fans will get to cheer for David Backes as an active player, they sent him off in style.

The 37-year-old veteran forward was in the lineup for the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night, and his former team's fans let him know how much he was appreciated.

Backes is likely to retire at the end of the 2021 season, so Wednesday's game would be the last time he got a chance to play in the city where he spent the first decade of his career. The Ducks have two games against the Minnesota Wild left on their regular-season schedule.

The Blues prepared a thank you video for Backes that played during the game.

Fans got up to cheer for the man who helmed the second-longest captaincy in Blues history, and Backes showed his appreciation as well.

An outstanding tribute can be emotional even for a tough old-school hockey player like David Backes. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/bCIFeS6PBb — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 6, 2021

In his 15-year NHL career, Backes accumulated 248 goals and 313 assists in 964 games with the Blues, Boston Bruins and Ducks.