David Perron becomes 20th Blues player on COVID list this season

The Blues have had nearly the entirety of their roster spend at least some time on the COVID list this season

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday is another day, and another addition to the COVID protocol list for the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues added forward David Perron to the list on Tuesday, making him the 20th member of the team to spend time in COVID protocols this season.

Pavel Buchnevich, Klim Kostin, Jordan Kyrou, Jake Neighbours, Robert Thomas and Marco Scandella are the only Blues who were on the opening night roster not to hit the COVID list at some point this season.

Brayden Schenn, Colton Parayko, Vladimir Tarasenko, Scott Perunovich, Jake Walman, Robert Bortuzzo, Dakota Joshua, James Neal, Ivan Barbashev, Oskar Sundqvist, Justin Faulk, Jordan Binnington, Tyler Bozak, Niko Mikkola, Torey Krug, Brandon Saad, Ryan O'Reilly, Ville Husso and Kyle Clifford have all spent time on the COVID list in 2021-2022. Schenn, Parayko, Tarasenko, Perunovich and Walman are currently on the list, but could return soon.

Perron, 33, missed the Blues' 2021 playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche on the COVID list.

So far in the 2021-2022 season, Perron has 8 goals, 12 assists and is 7th on the team in overall scoring.

The Quebec native is in his 15th season in the NHL, with 11 of them coming in St. Louis.

The Blues are set to return to the ice on Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, who will be making their first trip to St. Louis as a franchise.