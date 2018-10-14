CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored his second goal of the game and sixth this season with nine seconds left in overtime to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

Set up by Erik Gustafsson's pass across the crease, DeBrincat tapped the game-winner past Jake Allen from the right edge of the net after Patrick Kane controlled the puck deep in the St. Louis zone.

DeBrincat, Chicago's emerging second-year star, connected from the slot with 6:54 left in regulation to tie the game at 3 after the Blues scored three straight goals to take the lead.

Alex Anisimov scored his first goal and Kane added his fifth in the first period for the Blackhawks (3-0-2), who have skated into overtime in each of their first five games this season.

Brayden Schenn notched his first two goals this season as the Blues (1-1-2) rallied from an early two-goal deficit. David Perron also connected for St. Louis.

Chicago's Cam Ward made 35 saves in his fifth straight start as the Blackhawks await the return of Corey Crawford, out since last December with a concussion. Allen blocked 46 shots.

Chicago's two big-name defensemen, Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook, reached milestones.

Keith played his 1,000th game, all with Chicago, and was recognized by the team in a pregame ceremony. Joined by his family, the four-time All-Star received a silver stick and painting.

The 35-year-old Keith, who joined Chicago in 2005, has two Norris Trophies as the NHL's best defenseman and led the Blackhawks in minutes played when they won Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Seabrook, Keith's frequent blue line partner, skated in his 1,008th game with Chicago to set a franchise record for most games by a defenseman. He passed Bob Murray, now the Anaheim Ducks general manager.

Aided by three power plays, the Blackhawks dominated the first period. Chicago outshot the Blues 23-11 and led 2-0 after 20 minutes.

Anisimov opened the scoring 11:51 in, converting a rebound of Brandon Saad's shot just as an interference penalty to Jay Bouwmeester expired. Kane's power-play goal with 3:59 left in the first made it 2-0.

After Allen denied Jonathan Toews on a stuff-in, Kane picked up the rebound and drifted across the slot. With Allen down, Blues defenseman Colton Parayko and forward Ivan Barbashev also stumbled into the crease, but Kane picked a hole and fired the puck in.

Four straight manpower advantages in the second and third helped the Blues bounce back.

Schenn, who led the Blues with 70 points last season, scored at 12:35 of the second with a delayed penalty coming against Jan Rutta to cut it to 2-1. With Barbashev screening, Schenn beat Ward from the slot on the stick side.

The Blues took a 3-2 lead with power-play goals 3:03 apart on consecutive shots early in the third.

Perron tied it at 2 at 1:44 of the period, capitalizing on Ward's botched handling of Alexander Steen's dump-in.

Ward retrieved the puck behind the net but fired it wide of his own defenseman, Brandon Manning, at side of the net. Perron picked up the puck and scored on a backhander as Ward scrambled back to the net.

Schenn gave the Blues their first lead at 3-2 at 4:47 when he beat Ward between the pads on a shot from the right circle.

DeBrincat, alone in the slot, tied it off Toews' centering pass.

Ward made a stick save to stop Schenn on a breakaway 1:10 into overtime.

NOTES: Keith and Seabrook are the only active teammates to have played in 1,000 NHL games. They both made their NHL debuts on Oct. 5, 2005, against Anaheim. . Keith, almost certainly a future Hockey Hall of Famer, won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2015 after he scored the game-winning goal in a deciding Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against Tampa Bay. . Two brothers, 22-year-old Blackhawks C Nick Schmaltz and 25-year-old Blues D Jordan Schmaltz, met for the first time in the NHL. . St. Louis C Jaden Schwartz sat out with an injured right leg, suffered Thursday against Calgary. . Chicago's LW Andreas Martensen (back) missed his third game.

