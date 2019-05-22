ST. LOUIS — After Tuesday night's win in Game 6, it seems like all of St. Louis is has Blues fever.

As the team has whipped fans into a frenzy, the Better Business Bureau said it could have scammers seeing dollar signs.

So what can you do to make sure getting scammed doesn't become one of the symptoms of your Blues fever? The BBB has these tips to keep you from getting tricked by fake tickets:

Be careful buying tickets from someone on the street. When you get to the gate and find out your tickets aren’t real, the seller will be long gone.

Before buying from an online ticket broker, look for BBB’s Accredited Business seal on the website and click on it to make sure it is real. BBB’s dynamic seal will take you directly to a company’s BBB Business Profile, where you can read about the company’s record for responding to complaints. Make sure the website has a secure payment processing system, usually denoted by “https://” at the start of its website address or URL or a small closed lock icon at the bottom of the screen.

If you buy tickets through an online auction site, choose a seller with a history of satisfied customers. Scammers can hijack old accounts, so make sure the seller has recently sold other tickets.

Ticket buyers also should be wary of sellers who try to lure buyers from a legitimate site to another site for a “private” transaction. Scammers often want to conduct their business on sites with names that mimic well-known companies but actually are fakes.

Pay with a credit card in case you need to challenge the purchase later. If you are buying tickets through an online classified ad site, avoid paying the seller by wire transfer. You will have no way to get your money back if the tickets do not arrive or are counterfeit.

If you need more help, you can go to bbb.org or call 888-996-3887.

More Blues coverage:

RELATED: 'Spirits in the rafters' cheering on the Blues

RELATED: The last time the Blues were in the Stanley Cup Final

RELATED: FINALLY! Blues reach Stanley Cup Final after eliminating Sharks with 5-1 win in Game 6

RELATED: The Blues vs. Backes