EDMONTON, Alberta — Leon Draisaitl scored twice, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the defending champion St. Louis Blues 4-2.

Caleb Jones and Josh Archibald also scored to help the Oilers improve to 7-1-2 in their last 10 games.

Mikko Koskinen stopped 30 shots.

David Perron and Robert Thomas had goals for the Blues, who have lost four of their last five.

Jake Allen finished with 31 saves.