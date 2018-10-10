ST. LOUIS -- Judging by the workload and no-holding-back demeanor he's displayed the past three days, the Blues should welcome defenseman Joel Edmundson back against the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Edmundson missed the first two games of the season with a groin ailment originally sustained in a preseason game on Sept. 25 against the Washington Capitals; he played the following game on Sept. 28 against the Dallas Stars but only played 13-plus minutes.

"It's felt good the past couple days," Edmundson said after practice Wednesday at Enterprise Center. "I think these last three practices, just get my conditioning back up to par. If it feels good after the morning skate tomorrow, I'll be in. I'm looking forward to it.

"... I think at this point it's up to me. I'll let them know how I feel after the morning skate and we'll go from there. The last couple days, I've been feeling good. I haven't been holding back in practice. I just feel better every day."

Edmundson will be a welcome addition to a lineup that has allowed 10 goals in two losses, going 0-1-1 against Winnipeg and Chicago.

"We've given up 10 goals against in two games and I don't think it's a coincidence," Yeo said. "It doesn't mean that we can't win with some players missing out of the lineup, but when one of your key defensemen, one of your top defenders is out of the lineup, that has an impact. Certainly expect him to come in and influence the game on the defensive side of things, on the physical side of things and he helps our execution as well."

Edmundson, in his fourth season, has been paired with Alex Pietrangelo and is anxious to help stabilize a staple in the Blues' game in the defensive zone.

"I never really like watching our team play," Edmundson said. "I want to be out there battling with the boys. If I feel good after the morning skate, I'll be in the lineup. I just want to get out there with the guys.

"We've got a good team in Calgary coming in. They had a good game against Nashville the other night. We're not really worried about them, we're more worried about what's going on in our dressing room. We want to come out and play with our emotions and be excited for the game."

