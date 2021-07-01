Enterprise and Stifel logos to be featured on Blues helmets for 2021 season

Enterprise will appear on the white road helmets and Stifel will be featured on the blue home helmets

ST. LOUIS — The Blues have announced which companies will be donning their helmets as advertisements for the upcoming 2021 season.

On Thursday the team announced that Enterprise and Stifel will be the two ads shown on the team's helmets.

Enterprise will appear on the white road helmets and Stifel will be featured on the blue home helmets.

This is the first year helmet advertising has been used in the NHL as a way to help teams maximize revenue during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Enterprise, a rental car company, of course also holds the naming rights to the Blues' home arena, and is also an official partner of the NHL. The company's headquarters is in St. Louis.

Stifel, an investment banking company, is headquartered in downtown St. Louis and owns the naming rights to Stifel Theatre, which is joined to the Enterprise Center.

“As we head into another unique hockey season for players and fans, Enterprise continues to look for ways to strengthen our long-standing partnerships with both the Blues and the NHL,” Kyle Sanborn, Vice President of Brand Strategy at Enterprise said.. “We’re proud to hit the road with the Blues this year and leverage this new opportunity to highlight our brand while the team is away from the Enterprise Center.”

“Stifel is proud of our partnership with the St. Louis Blues and of our relationship with downtown St. Louis,’ said Stifel Chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski. “In what will be a historic season, we look forward to having the Stifel brand represented boldly on the helmets of our hometown team.”

The Blues begin their 56-game 2021 season on the road in Colorado on Jan. 13.