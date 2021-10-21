Blues release local food and drink options for 2021-2022 season

Hi-Pointe? Chicken Out? The Baked Bear? Enterprise Center has quite the lineup of local options this Blues season

ST. LOUIS — On the ice at Enterprise Center the Blues are planning on making another run at a Stanley Cup. Off the ice at Enterprise Center fans are not going to be short on options to fill their own cups. Or plates for that matter.

Enterprise Center unveiled the local food and drink offerings for the 2021-2022 Blues season on Thursday and the roster is stacked with local favorites.

Note: "Portals" at Enterprise Center refer to the numbered areas around the arena where fans enter the main bowl.

New for 2021-2022

Mission Taco Joint - One of the most popular taco spots in town is now in Enterprise Center located at Portal 46.

Chicken Out - The popular chicken sandwich is new at Enterprise Center and can be found at Portal 17.

The Baked Bear - The creative ice cream sandwich and cookie dessert spot can be found at Portal 5 at Enterprise Center.

Returning for 2021-2022

Farmtruk - Local grass-fed beef burgers, street tacos, brisket mac & cheese and more options can be found at the mezzanine level fan deck at Portal 58.

Sugarfire - The barbecue staple is back at Portal 11.

Lion's Choice - The St. Louis roast beef king is located at Portal 4.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In - The award-winning burgers are back for 2021-2022 at Portal 16 in Enterprise Center.

Kohn's Kosher - Specialty deli sandwiches including "The Gloria" with ribeye steak, pastrami, caramelized onions and cranberry horseradish sauce will be available at Portal 12.

Tropical Liqueurs - "Trops" is back again as well with an assortment of frozen cocktails at Portal 20.

Brews of the Lou - St. Louis breweries Budweiser, Urban Chestnut, 4 Hands, Schlafly, Perennial and more are all located in the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten at Portal 25.