ST. LOUIS -- Exhale, Blues fans.

Robby Fabbri's knee didn't succumb to injury again, but instead, he missed practice Thursday with a sore back, according to coach Mike Yeo.

When word trickled down that Fabbri was held out of practice, many began to think the worst again and that he re-injured the left knee again.

It happened last season during the preseason when Fabbri, coming off surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, played against the Washington Capitals on Sept. 22, 2017 but was shut down for the rest of the season with a second ACL tear.

This scenario seemed eerily similar but Yeo assured everyone that Fabbri, who made his preseason debut Wednesday and had an assist in a 3-2 win against the Minnesota Wild, was held out as a precaution.

"It has nothing to do with his knee. He has a sore back today, so we kept him off for precautionary reasons," Yeo said. "... I understand the concern, but he hasn't played in hockey games in a long time and so he's feeling sore. His back was sore. This morning has nothing to do with knees or anything like that.

"You get to this point in training camp, and he hasn't been a part of something like this for a while You start to get achy, you start to get sore, so we're for just precautionary reasons, we're keeping him off the ice."

Fabbri, 22, played on a line with Alexander Steen and Tyler Bozak, who scored twice in the third period and helped the Blues rally for the victory.

"I thought the first half of the game (for Fabbri) was OK," Yeo said, "but only OK. I thought that he got better as the game went on. I thought he played his best in the third period, especially when the game was on the line. The big thing for him is the mental part of it. I've been there myself. You look at it, he arrives second. He gets there, he's physical, he's aggressive. It's arriving first that's difficult when you know someone's coming to get you and that's the mental hurdle that he's got to get past right now. The only way he gets past that right now is through experience and through playing. As that starts to come along, everything will come along with it."

The plan last season was for Fabbri to get in four preseason games, and the plan this year is more of the same, if not more games.

"The more the better for him," Yeo said. "Obviously we don't want to put him in a bad spot, but we're talking about a player that hasn't played hockey in the last year and a half. This time of year, some guys need three games to get ready, some guys need five or six. He's much closer to that five or six than three."

© 2018 KSDK