The fact that Fabbri (groin), Soshnikov (concussion) and Sundqvist (concussion) are all on the trip -- albeit the first extended one -- is a good sign that the Blues want them to continue to work with the team instead of staying back and skating on their own.

Fabbri, who has also dealt with hip and back soreness stepping from two ACL surgeries to his left knee, hasn't played in a regular-season game since the initial injury on Feb. 4, 2017.

"Yeah, they're getting closer, and they need to continue to get worked in order to get over the hump here," Yeo said.

Assuming defenseman Carl Gunnarsson (knee, hip) is also on the trip, but he's not expected back until sometime in November.

