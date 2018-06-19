The Washington Capitals did it. They finally won the Stanley Cup 44 years after dropping the puck as a member of the Nation Hockey League.

Now, it's the St. Louis Blues turn.

The Blues are one of 13 teams in the current 31-team league who have never hoisted Lord Stanley's trophy and its high time the franchise, along with the city, get in on all of the excitement! You witnessed the well-chronicled party animal exploits of Caps' captain Alex Ovechkin and his team mates in Las Vegas the night they won it all.

You witnessed more of the same sheer exuberance and continuation of that celebration that included their fans when they touched down in the nation's capital. Oh, for that same madness, that same euphoria to find its way to the Gateway City, who in their fifty first year of existence, are beyond thirsty, beyond parched to drink from the Cup!

As a 1967 expansion team looking to end a drought that seemingly dates back to the Ice Age, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong will have to play the free agent market with the same desperation, the same sense of urgency that coach Mike Yeo preached to the team throughout this past season in order to experience what Washington did. The quest for the Stanley Cup begins with an all-out assault to lure New York Islander center John Tavares, the one franchise player with franchise changing talent that would instantly position the Blues to win the most difficult championship in all of team sports.

In order to woo him from the rest of the NHL's suitors who will be seeking his services, Armstrong and the 'Note's ownership will have to have one heck of a sales pitch, open the vault, roll out the Red Carpet and convince the soon-to-be ex-Isles captain to uproot his East Coast digs where he thrived under the bright lights of the New York stage and hunker down in the Midwest. Sure, Tavares can veto any amount of dollars or selling points thrown at him and his representatives. The St. Louis contingent must convince their prime target beyond any reasonable doubt that he's the missing piece to the puzzle, the superstar that the team has lacked in recent years that would put them over the top and together, with a cast of established team mates as well as an influx of some of hockey's most talented youngsters, his addition will lead to a parade down Market Street like no other.

For Doug Armstrong and the Blues, is it John Tavares or bust? Will you pay him the maximum amount contractually available? Will you make him the apple of the team's eye and exhaust every means necessary to extract him from the Big Apple? If the ultimate goal is to hoist the Stanley Cup, Armstrong and Co. can't come in second place in the Tavares Sweepstakes.

They can't afford to be a bridesmaid and never a bride. They can't finish in second place in this matter when it matters most. Just imagine how his presence would impact a healthy Robby Fabbri, create depth for pairing lines, provide more scoring punch and accelerate the development of 18-year-old center Robert Thomas, 20-year-old winger Jordan Kyrou and 19-year-old right winger Klim Kostin.

It's not farfetched that those three players make the Opening Day roster despite their respective ages because they'll come into training camp with a wealth of experience, having played minor league hockey at the highest levels. Some might scoff at the idea of youth being served but at last check, the NHL had a growing number of teenagers as well as those barely 20-plus that made NHL rosters.

What veteran options are available via trade? What other veteran options that fit the team's needs are available through free agency? Tavares checks every box as top need, most impactful player, superstar talent and leader. If Armstrong and the Blues really want to Heat Up St. Louis in what's already been a smoldering summer, nab Tavares. It could very well bring an end to the Ice Age in St. Louis.

Time to raise the Stanley Cup. For Armstrong and the Blues, it has to be John Tavares. Anybody else will be disappointing and unacceptable.

