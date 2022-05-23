Ready for Game 4? Here's how to watch the Blues take on the Avalanche Monday night

The Colorado Avalanche lead the series 2-1 after a win Saturday night at Enterprise.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues will take on the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 Monday night in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avalanche lead the series 2-1 after a win Saturday night in Game 3 at Enterprise Center.

The Blues will also have to take on the Avalanche Monday night without their starting goaltender. Jordan Binnington is out due to an injury after Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri and Blues defenseman Calle Rosen came together and ended up colliding with Binnington. Binnington is out for at least the remainder of the second round.

If you're planning on watching Game 4 Monday night, here are some things to know:

What time is the Blues game Monday night?

Coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. CT for Game 4 against the Avalanche in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Where are the Blues playing?

The Blues are home once again for Game 4 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

What channel can I watch the Blues game on?

According to the Blues website, you can watch the game on TNT. That's channel 108/1108 HD on AT&T U-verse, 245 on DirecTV and channel 49/781 on Spectrum.

When do the Blues play next?

The Blues will play Game 5 Wednesday, May 25, against the Avalanche back in Colorado at the Ball Arena in Denver. A time has not yet been announced.

What is the schedule for the Blues vs. Avalanche series?

The Blues played the first two games in Colorado, but Games 3 and 4 are back in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center. Game 5 will be back in Colorado. Here's the full schedule:

Game 1

St. Louis at Colorado - Final/OT: Avalanche 3, Blues 2

Game 2

St. Louis at Colorado - Final: Blues 4, Avalanche 1

Game 3

Colorado at St. Louis - Final: Avalanche 5, Blues 2

Game 4

Colorado at St. Louis - Monday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. CT

Game 5

St. Louis at Colorado - Wednesday, May 25 at TBD time

Game 6 (if necessary)

Colorado at St. Louis - Friday, May 27 at TBD time