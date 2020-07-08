Golden Knights top Blues 6-4 in Game 2 of round-robin

The Blues have now dropped the first two of their three round-robin games ahead of the start of the first round in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB — The offense showed up for the Blues in their second round-robin game in the Edmonton bubble, but the Vegas Golden Knights' offense was louder.

The Golden Knights beat the Blues 6-4 Thursday night in the second of three round robin games for the Blues ahead of the first round of the playoffs.

In a back-and-forth contest until the third period, the Blues got goals from David Perron, Colton Paryko (2) and Troy Brouwer.

Alex Tuch had two goals for the Golden Knights in the victory.

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 32 of 38 shots, and the Blues allowed two goals on the power play.

Forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Robert Thomas did not play in the game.