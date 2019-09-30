ST. LOUIS — Green Day will hit the ice to perform at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis.

The National Hockey League made the announcement Monday morning as part of a new partnership with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band.

Green Day’s new song ‘Fire, Ready, Aim’ will serve as NBCSN’s new Wednesday Night Hockey opening theme song. The two-year, cross-platform partnership also means fans will hear Green Day’s music throughout NHL on NBC broadcasts for the 2019-20 season.

“Green Day is the perfect band for the NHL. Their music fits so perfectly with the energy, speed and power that we witness on the ice and each and every night," said NHL Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President Steve Mayer.

“This NHL season is hereby known as LOUD season... where the toughest athletes to ever lace up a pair of skates meet the baddest rock band on the planet. So, turn up the volume on your TV sets, fire, ready, aim and enjoy the ride," Green Day added in a news release.

The new theme song will make its debut on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

The new Wednesday Night Hockey opening features several NHL stars, including the St. Louis Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko.

You can watch a preview of the open here.

