The Blues have been getting injured guys back, and will welcome defenseman Carl Gunnarsson to the lineup tonight after missing the past 24 games with a wrist injury.



"It's been pretty quick for the last couple days," Gunnarsson said. "Quick movement, just happy to be back.



"It's been the same (injury) the whole time and a tough one to deal with, but it is what is."



Gunnarsson, who hasn't played since Feb. 5 at Florida and has dealt in the past year with a hip injury, torn ACL and now lingering wrist injuries, has played in just 18 games this season and had to feel if he would ever play this season.



"Yeah, constantly," he said. "It wasn't easy thinking about that, but you always get your hope, right? So every day, coming back, hoping for the best and here we are.



"(patience was tested) a whole lot. It's not over yet. We'll see what it holds for me. It's been a struggle, for sure, I'm just happy to be back. I felt like I played well when I was in. Hopefully can keep that going too and help the boys out."



Gunnarsson will play, at least at the outset, on a pair with Robert Bortuzzo.



"He'll be back, today. We're excited," Berube said. "He's played well this year when he's played. Unfortunately, with injuries, he's missed a lot of time. But we're happy to having back.



"We'll start him there and see how it goes. 'Dunner's done a good job with 'Petro'. We'll leave that for now, but [Gunnarsson's] got a lot of composure on the ice. He does a good job of being in good position defensively and has a good stick and he makes smart puck plays."



