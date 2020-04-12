x
Hallmark releases Jordan Binnington Christmas tree ornament for 2020

It might still be a while until we see Jordan Binnington and the Blues on the ice again, but for now, you can get him in ornament version for your Christmas tree

ST. LOUIS — Blues fans can bring home their favorite goaltender this Christmas season. Well, sort of.

Hallmark has announced it is selling a limited edition Jordan Binnington ornament as part of its keepsake collection for 2020.

StLouisBlues.com reports that proceeds from sales of the Binnington ornament will benefit people in St. Louis and the goalie's home in the York Region of Ontario.

The ornament can be found at Hallmark stores now, and also online at Hallmark.com.

Binnington of course came out of nowhere in 2019 to lead the Blues to the franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup in 7 games over the Boston Bruins.

