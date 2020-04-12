Hallmark releases Jordan Binnington Christmas tree ornament for 2020

ST. LOUIS — Blues fans can bring home their favorite goaltender this Christmas season. Well, sort of.
Hallmark has announced it is selling a limited edition Jordan Binnington ornament as part of its keepsake collection for 2020.
StLouisBlues.com reports that proceeds from sales of the Binnington ornament will benefit people in St. Louis and the goalie's home in the York Region of Ontario.
The ornament can be found at Hallmark stores now, and also online at Hallmark.com.
Binnington of course came out of nowhere in 2019 to lead the Blues to the franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup in 7 games over the Boston Bruins.