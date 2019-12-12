ST. LOUIS — The Blues open a four-game homestand against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday (7 p.m.; FS-MW, ESPN 101.1-FM) riding a three-game losing streak but getting some good news on the injury front.
The Blues' projected lineup:
Jaden Schwartz-Brayden Schenn-Jordan Kyrou
David Perron-Ryan O'Reilly-Tyler Bozak
Ivan Barbashev-Robert Thomas-Troy Brouwer
Mackenzie MacEachern-Jacob de la Rose-Oskar Sundqvist
Carl Gunnarsson-Alex Pietrangelo
Jay Bouwmeester-Colton Parayko
Vince Dunn-Justin Faulk
Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Jake Allen will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Robert Bortuzzo and Austin Poganski. Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder), Alexander Steen (ankle), Sammy Blais (wrist) and Zach Sanford (upper body).
- - -
The Golden Knights' projected lineup:
Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith
Max Pacioretty-Chandler Stephenson-Mark Stone
Valentin Zykov-Paul Stastny-Alex Tuch
William Carrier-Tomas Nosek-Ryan Reaves
Brayden McNabb-Nate Schmidt
Nicolas Hague-Shea Theodore
Deryk Engelland-Nick Holden
Marc-Andre Fleury will start in goal; Malcolm Subban will be the backup.
The healthy scratch is expected to be Jon Merrill. Cody Glass (upper body) and Cody Eakin (upper body) are out.
