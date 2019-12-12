ST. LOUIS — The Blues open a four-game homestand against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday (7 p.m.; FS-MW, ESPN 101.1-FM) riding a three-game losing streak but getting some good news on the injury front.

The Blues' projected lineup:

Jaden Schwartz-Brayden Schenn-Jordan Kyrou

David Perron-Ryan O'Reilly-Tyler Bozak

Ivan Barbashev-Robert Thomas-Troy Brouwer

Mackenzie MacEachern-Jacob de la Rose-Oskar Sundqvist

Carl Gunnarsson-Alex Pietrangelo

Jay Bouwmeester-Colton Parayko

Vince Dunn-Justin Faulk

Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Jake Allen will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Robert Bortuzzo and Austin Poganski. Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder), Alexander Steen (ankle), Sammy Blais (wrist) and Zach Sanford (upper body).

- - -

The Golden Knights' projected lineup:

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Chandler Stephenson-Mark Stone

Valentin Zykov-Paul Stastny-Alex Tuch

William Carrier-Tomas Nosek-Ryan Reaves

Brayden McNabb-Nate Schmidt

Nicolas Hague-Shea Theodore

Deryk Engelland-Nick Holden

Marc-Andre Fleury will start in goal; Malcolm Subban will be the backup.

The healthy scratch is expected to be Jon Merrill. Cody Glass (upper body) and Cody Eakin (upper body) are out.
Alex Pietrangelo nets his 100th goal as a St. Louis Blue
BUFFALO, New York - One day after being named as one of the top athletes under the age of 30, St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo joined Al MacInnis (127) as just the second defensemen in team history to score 100 goals with the franchise.
KSDK |Dec 11, 2019

RELATED: Reaves, Stastny among former Blues returning to town tonight

RELATED: Sundqvist returns just in time for Golden Knights