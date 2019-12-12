ST. LOUIS — The Blues open a four-game homestand against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday (7 p.m.; FS-MW, ESPN 101.1-FM) riding a three-game losing streak but getting some good news on the injury front.

The Blues' projected lineup:



Jaden Schwartz-Brayden Schenn-Jordan Kyrou



David Perron-Ryan O'Reilly-Tyler Bozak



Ivan Barbashev-Robert Thomas-Troy Brouwer



Mackenzie MacEachern-Jacob de la Rose-Oskar Sundqvist



Carl Gunnarsson-Alex Pietrangelo



Jay Bouwmeester-Colton Parayko



Vince Dunn-Justin Faulk



Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Jake Allen will be the backup.



Healthy scratches include Robert Bortuzzo and Austin Poganski. Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder), Alexander Steen (ankle), Sammy Blais (wrist) and Zach Sanford (upper body).



- - -



The Golden Knights' projected lineup:



Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith



Max Pacioretty-Chandler Stephenson-Mark Stone



Valentin Zykov-Paul Stastny-Alex Tuch



William Carrier-Tomas Nosek-Ryan Reaves



Brayden McNabb-Nate Schmidt



Nicolas Hague-Shea Theodore



Deryk Engelland-Nick Holden



Marc-Andre Fleury will start in goal; Malcolm Subban will be the backup.



The healthy scratch is expected to be Jon Merrill. Cody Glass (upper body) and Cody Eakin (upper body) are out.

Alex Pietrangelo nets his 100th goal as a St. Louis Blue BUFFALO, New York - One day after being named as one of the top athletes under the age of 30, St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo joined Al MacInnis (127) as just the second defensemen in team history to score 100 goals with the franchise.

