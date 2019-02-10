ST. LOUIS — You’ve seen the ring—and all that bling—but the Stanley Cup Championship rings aren’t just for the Blues players and staff. A limited-edition version is available for sale.

All you need is $12,139.

The Blues had 139 rings made. The number combines the jersey numbers of the goal scorers in Game 7: Alex Pietrangelo (27), Ryan O’Reilly (90), Zach Sanford (12) and Brayden Schenn (10). Each ring is individually numbered.

The ring is made with 10-karat white and yellow gold with diamonds and sapphires.

The Blues said it’s the closest in design to the real deal. Click here for more details.

RELATED: The hidden meanings in the Blues' Stanley Cup Championship ring design

RELATED: 'It's her whole hand' | Laila gets a Blues Stanley Cup Championship ring

RELATED: Blues prepare to take on the Caps under a Stanley Cup Championship banner

RELATED: Can the Blues do it all again?

St. Louis Blues