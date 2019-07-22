ST. LOUIS — Do you have the pipes to pump up thousands of Blues fans? Now is your chance to step into the spotlight and onto the ice to be a national anthem singer for our Stanley Cup champions.

The St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Symphony Orchestra are holding auditions for their annual national anthem contest, which gives a soloist or small group the chance to perform the anthem before a Blues game during the 2019-20 season.

Everyone is invited to submit an online video entry. They must be entered by Aug. 16 at noon. Finalists will then be invited to an in-person audition on the stage at Powell Hall.

Click here to enter online.

The auditions are sort of like ‘The Voice’ in that the judges can’t see the performers.

Longtime Blues national anthem singer Charles Glenn will be one of the judges behind the screen helping choose one lucky person or group to perform at a game.

The Blues will later announce which game the winner will perform at.

Last year, more than 100 people entered the contest. Matt Pentecost, who’s a music teacher with Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District, won the singing contest.

More about now-retired Blues national anthem singer Charles Glenn: