ST. LOUIS — Hockey's young skill was on display at the NHL All-Star 3-on-3 tournament.

Boston's 23-year-old David Pastrnak, Edmonton's 24-year-old Leon Draisaitl and Vancouver's Elias Pettersson put on an offensive show in the finale.

Draisaitl and Pettersson's Pacific Division team beat Pastrnak's Atlantic 5-4 Saturday night in the fifth incarnation of 3-on-3 making up the All-Star Game. Pastrnak was named All-Star MVP after scoring four goals and adding two assists. Pastrnak is the NHL's leading goal scorer at the All-Star break.

The night was also a showcase of St. Louis hockey in the aftermath of the Blues winning their first Stanley Cup title.

More All-Star coverage:

RELATED: Jenna Fischer is loving her time as a ceremonial All-Star captain

RELATED: Jordan Binnington honors all the 2020 Blues All-Stars with his special All-Star Game mask

RELATED: The 'All-Blues' lineup promises to be highlight of the All-Star Game

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis

RELATED: Thousands of Blues fans pack Union Station for NHL Fan Fair

RELATED: Blues rep the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs on All-Star Friday night

RELATED: 'This is where they grew up watching the Blues | Tkachuk family ready for All-Star Weekend

RELATED: Laila Anderson interviews Alex Pietrangelo and Jordan Binnington at All-Star media day