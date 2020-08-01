ST. LOUIS — It started with a challenge from Jordan Binnington. It escalated with a counter offer from Justin Bieber. Now it looks like Binner vs. the Biebs is eventually going to happen.

The Blues confirmed on Wednesday that Binnington has accepted Bieber's shootout proposal for charity.

We don't know the exact details just yet, but Bieber's proposal was that Binnington would have to donate 10 thousand dollars to a charity of Bieber's choice if the pop star was able to score on the Stanley Cup champ when given 10 breakaway attempts.

The whole challenge started when Binnington commented on a post from Bieber saying that he would die his hair platinum blonde if Bieber was able to score on him.

No date has been announced either, but the Blues website said the showdown is likely to happen sometime during the offseason.

Bieber will be making a stop in St. Louis on July 13 for a concert at the Enterprise Center.

So, what do you think? Will Bieber be able to score on the never-nervous St. Louis hero?

Watch: Binnington vs. Bieber?

RELATED: NHL All-Star jerseys inspired by St. Louis Blues and city’s history

RELATED: Sports Plus Podcast: Blues kick off 2020 as best in the west, we like the XFL rules and what would we give up for Arenado

RELATED: Blues right themselves with 3-2 win over Sharks to start season-long homestand

RELATED: Looking back on a year of Jordan Binnington

RELATED: No debate necessary: Perron should be an all-star

RELATED: Justin Bieber responds to Jordan Binnington challenge on Instagram

RELATED: Binnington Vs. Bieber? Challenge extended!