ST. LOUIS — Jaden Schwartz scored twice and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 for their season-best eighth straight victory.

Ryan O'Reilly and Robert Thomas also scored for St. Louis. The defending champion Blues improved to 26-8-6, outscoring opponents 32-16 during the winning streak.

They had a seven-game streak Oct. 27-Nov. 9. Nicholas Shore scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for Winnipeg. The Jets have lost five of six to fall to 21-15-3.

The winning streak has given the team some space in the Western Conference, moving eight points ahead of the second-place Colorado Avalanche. The Blues beat the Avs as a part of their current winning streak in the only matchup between the teams so far this season.

The only team in the NHL with a better record is Washington. The Capitals have 59 points to the Blues 58 points. Both teams have played 40 games.

