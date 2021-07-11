Blues assign Jake Neighbours to Juniors, recall Dakota Joshua

Neighbours, 19, was able to play nine games for the Blues before the team had to decide whether or not to keep him on the roster for the remainder of the season

ST. LOUIS — The Blues are sending their talented rookie to the Western Hockey League for the rest of the season.

Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Wednesday that forward Jake Neighbours would spend the rest of the season in Juniors with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL.

Neighbours, 19, was able to play nine games for the Blues before the team had to decide whether to keep him on the roster for the remainder of the season, or send him to Juniors.

In those nine games, Neighbours had a goal and an assist.

The Blues drafted Neighbours with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft from Calgary, Alberta.

Jake Neighbours has been assigned to the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings. https://t.co/nuwvvKoRsy #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 10, 2021

In a corresponding move, the Blues recalled forward Dakota Joshua from the team's AHL affiliate in Springfield.

Joshua, 25, has made three appearances for the Blues this season.