ST. LOUIS — After days in an Anaheim hospital, Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester flew back to St. Louis Sunday.

Blues announcer Darren Pang announced the news at the beginning of the Blues game on NBC Sports Network Sunday evening.

The news is the latest improvement since Bouwmeester collapsed after a cardiac episode in the first period of Tuesday's game in Anaheim.

On Wednesday, the team announced that Bouwmeester was doing well at UCI Irvine Medical Center despite the scary situation.

"At 12:10 of the first period, Jay suffered a cardiac episode on our player's bench. Jay became unresponsive and the medical personnel used a defibrillator to revive him. Jay regained consciousness immediately and was transported directly to the UCI Irvine Medical Center," Armstrong said.

On Friday, the team announced doctors successfully installed an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator, a device that monitors heart function and can deliver a shock to the heart if an arrhythmia occurs and restore a regular heartbeat.

After a few days of being monitored by doctors, Bouwmeester was cleared to fly back home to St. Louis. The team said he would continue to be monitored by Barnes Jewish Hospital and Washington University physicians.

The Blues have home games on Tuesday and Thursday, so Bouwmeester will likely get to reunite with his teammates early this week.

The game that was postponed due to the medical emergency was rescheduled, the NHL announced earlier Sunday. The game will be played on March 11. The game will begin at 9 p.m. The 1-1 score will remain, and the two teams will play a full 60 minutes.

The announcement on Sunday's broadcast came just after the Predators recognized Bouwmeester. The fans gave a loud ovation in support of his recovery.

The Blues lost Sunday's game, 2-1.