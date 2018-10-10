Defenseman Jakub Jerabek, acquired for a conditional 2020 sixth-round pick from the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 1, is in line to make his Blues debut against the Flames.

Jerabek, who is 5-foot-11, 199 pounds, had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 36 NHL games last season, his first, with the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals.

"I think we've got to get him into a game right now," Yeo said of Jerabek. "It's tough at practice. I think that what's good is he's played in some systems in Washington where there were some similarities in certain things that defensemen do. In Montreal, there were some similarities in some of the things that their defensemen do and some of the d-zone tactics or systems, if you will. I think that that'll be beneficial for him. I think that was helpful in talking to him and discussing sort of our game plan and what we want to see out there. I think that'll kind of help him grasp things early. Until we get him into a game, it's pretty hard to tell."

