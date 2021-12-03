Blues sign Jordan Binnington to six-year extension

ST. LOUIS — Jordan Binnington is going to be sticking around in St. Louis for a while.
The Blues announced Thursday they had agreed to a six-year contract extension with their goaltender worth $36 million (average annual value of $6 million).
Binnington, 27, was drafted by the Blues in the third round of the 2011 NHL Draft, and first rose to prominence in 2019, leading the team to their first-ever Stanley Cup. The Richmond Hill, Ontario native was 16-10-4 in the postseason on the road to the title and was the first rookie goaltender in league history to record all 16 of his team's playoff wins.
Overall, Binnington is 63-24-11 with a 2.38 goals against average and .915 save percentage for the Blues.
This year, Binnington is 9-6-3 for the Blues.