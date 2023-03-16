Jordan Binnington to have safety hearing for actions during game against Wild

Binnington is facing discipline for roughing against Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman during Wednesday’s game.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington is set to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday.

Binnington is facing discipline for roughing against Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman during Wednesday’s game, according to NHL.com.

The incident in question happened near the Blues net after Hartman scored during the second period. Binnington left the net, went after Hartman and threw a punch.

Minnesota goalie Marc-Andre Fleury tried to confront Binnington, but the two were separated by officials, and Binnington was sent off the ice, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Binnington received a minor penalty for leaving his crease and a match penalty. The NHL Department of Public Safety is considering disciplining Binnington for roughing/unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Wild beat the Blues 8-5 at Enterprise Center Wednesday night.