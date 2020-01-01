ST. LOUIS — The sheer epicness of the matchup is still settling in, but, here's the setup.



Pop icon Justin Bieber is not only a fan of hockey but is an active player.

This week he posted a video on his Instagram account, showing Bieber's got some moves on the ice, as he pulls off a behind-the-back shot for a goal in what looks like a pick-up game.

St. Louis Blues' goaltender Jordan Binnington must follow the 'Biebs' because he posted on Bieber's timeline, with what is ostensibly a challenge to go one-on-one.

From Binnington: 10 breakaways me vs. you. You score one on me I'll dye my hair platinum blonde @justinbieber.



Fans of both the singer and the goalie immediately began posting their support of the idea, which could be a feature highlight of the upcoming All-Star Game.

Now, the feed that these comments have been made on has literally thousands of comments, so we're not quite sure if Bieber has responded, or if he ever will, but with the in-rush of social commentary that this story and other could drive, don't be surprised if this does happen, and probably for a very good cause.



