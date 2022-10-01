Blues forward Jordan Kyrou named to Central Division All-Star team

Kyrou has dazzled for the Blues this season, and now he's heading to Las Vegas for the All-Star Game

ST. LOUIS — Jordan Kyrou is taking his impressive 2021-2022 season to Las Vegas for the NHL All-Star Game.

Kyrou was named to the team on Thursday as the Blues' representative. It will be Kyrou's first All-Star selection.

The 23-year-old sensation leads the Blues in goals (14) and points (32) through 32 games in the season.

Kyrou was recently named the NHL's first star of the week after notching three goals and four assists in two games for the week ending Jan. 2. During that stretch he set a Winter Classic record with four points (two goals and two assists) in the win over the Minnesota Wild.

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will consist of the All-Star Skills Competition on Feb. 4 (6:30 p.m. on ESPN) and a three-game tournament between the league's divisions in a three-on-three format. The game is Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. on ABC.

Blues fans will have the chance to vote for forward Robert Thomas as the Central Division's "Last Man In" to give the Blues another All-Star.

Here are the complete rosters for each division:

Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Drake Batherson, OTT (1st)

F Patrice Bergeron, BOS (3rd)

F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (2nd)

F Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th)*

F Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)

D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)

G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)

Central Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)

F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)

F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)

F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th)*

F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th)

D Cale Makar, COL (1st)

G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)

G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)

Metropolitan Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd)

F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th)

F Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)

F Chris Kreider, NYR (2nd)

F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (8th)*

D Adam Fox, NYR (1st)

D Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)

D Zach Werenski, CBJ (2nd)

G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)

G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)

Pacific Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (3rd)

F Jordan Eberle, SEA (2nd)

F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (6th)

F Adrian Kempe, LAK (1st)

F Connor McDavid, EDM (5th)*

F Timo Meier, SJS (1st)

F Mark Stone, VGK (1st)

D Alex Pietrangelo, VGK (3rd)

G Thatcher Demko, VAN (1st)

G John Gibson, ANA (3rd)

* Fan-elected captain