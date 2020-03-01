DENVER — Nazem Kadri scored twice, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 7-3 to snap a four-game skid at home.

Cale Makar added a power-play goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who also ended a six-game losing streak to the Blues, including two losses earlier this season in St. Louis.

Mikko Rantanen J.T. Compher also had power-play goals, and Joonas Donskoi had the other goal for the Avalanche. Samuel Girard finished with four assists.

