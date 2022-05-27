'Kroenke sucks': Arch Apparel takes a jab at Avalanche's owner

Kirsten Coonen is Arch Apparel's senior director of marketing and engagement and she says they had to re-stock the shirt multiple times because they sell out.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues are fighting Friday night for a chance to make their way to Game 7.

Businesses like Arch Apparel are trying to pump up the team and get fans excited, like with the latest shirt on their racks, which has been an attention grabber.

It says 'Kroenke sucks'.

As many know, Stan Kroenke is the owner of the Los Angeles Rams, previously the St. Louis Rams.

He also owns the Colorado Avalanche, the Blues' current opponent in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kirsten Coonen is Arch Apparel's senior director of marketing and engagement and she said they had to re-stock it multiple times because they keep selling out.

This idea came about a year ago and they wanted to wait until they could drop it at the perfect time.

"We were worried about it, we didn’t want to upset people. We didn’t want to come off angry or holding a grudge but it’s a sentiment in St. Louis Kroenke is not our favorite person, so we tried to find a good way to do it that was fun and it also feeds a little bit of our soul," Coonen said with a chuckle.

Arch Apparel is having a 30% storewide sale until Monday, May 30th.