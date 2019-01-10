ST. LOUIS — She was on in the house as an inspiration for some of the biggest wins of the Blues season.

She was on the ice to celebrate the Blues' historic Stanley Cup Championship.

And she was in the parade when the team celebrated with an entire city.

Now, Laila Anderson has a championship ring of her own.

The Blues posted a video Tuesday showing Alexander Steen and Colton Parayko surprising their good-luck charm at her home.

