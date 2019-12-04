ST. LOUIS — Retiree Tom Butenhoff was a teenager when the St. Louis Blues franchise began play.

"I've been a fan ever since they came in 1967. I was 16 years old when they came," said Butenhoff.

He and his wife Donna were headed to Thursday's day game at Busch Stadium between the Cardinals and Dodgers when they stopped off at Enterprise Center to buy some new Blues gear. Asked to describe the Blues' ice cold-to-red hot season, Tom Butenhoff put it this way.

"They came from the cellar to stellar," Butenhoff said.

Seven words about a crazy season that saw the Blues struggle for months until the team fired head coach Mike Yeo in late 2018.

"It's been terribly crazy to the point I walked away from the tv at the beginning of the season," said Donna Butenhoff.

"I wanted to see change, but I didn't want to do anything drastic," added Tom Bufendorf.

With a Game 1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, the Blues continue to be one of the hottest NHL teams with one of the hottest goaltenders, rookie of the year candidate Jordan Binnington, Donna Butenhoff's favorite player. A player no one had heard of unexpectly performing like an all-star is reminiscent of 1999, when Sports Illustrated famously put unknown Rams QB Kurt Warner on the cover with the rhetorical headline "Who Is This Guy?". Turns out he was a future MVP and Super Bowl champion.

In 2006, a St. Louis Cardinals team just five games over .500, got hot during the playoffs and beat the Detroit Tigers in five games to capture an unlikely World Series. Maybe St. Louis hockey fans should prepare to expect the unexpected, the Blues first Stanley Cup. That's the way Tom Butenhoff sees it.

"We're going to have that big parade down Market Street," Butenhoff predicted. "I want to see Bobby Plager up there holding that cup."