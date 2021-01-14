Mike Hoffman not eligible to play opening night for Blues

He is expected to be eligible for the team's second game of the season on Friday

DENVER — Blues fans will have to wait a bit longer to see their newest offensive addition in action.

About a half hour before the Blues were set to take the ice against the Colorado Avalanche to open the season, the team announced forward Mike Hoffman wouldn't be playing.

Hoffman's work visa has not yet been approved. Hoffman is a native of Canada. He is expected to be eligible for the team's second game of the season on Friday.

Hoffman signed a one-year contract worth $4 million with the Blues on Monday after agreeing to a tryout contract with the team in December.

The 30-year-old forward led the Florida Panthers in goals last season with 29 and has scored 20 or more goals in six consecutive seasons.

He was originally drafted by Ottawa in the fifth round of the 2009 NHL Draft.