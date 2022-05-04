Wild offense explodes in Game 2 to even up series with Blues

It's all tied up heading back to St. Louis after a rough night for the Blues on Wednesday in St. Paul.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Blues' first round series against the Minnesota Wild is heading back to St. Louis all tied up at a game a piece.

The Wild got the better of the Blues in Game 2 by the score of 6-2.

The Wild got out to a big lead in Game 2, scoring the first four goals of the game. Joel Eriksson Ek, Frederick Gaudreau and Kirill Kaprizov scored in the first period, with a another goal from Eriksson Ek starting the second.

The Blues attempted to mount a comeback, with consecutive goals from Jordan Kyrou and Vladimir Tarasenko to make it a 4-2 game, but it wasn't enough.

Kaprizov would net two third period goals to complete the hat trick, and make it 6-2.

The Wild went on to win by that score of 6-2 and even up the first round series at a game a piece.

Blues goaltender Ville Husso couldn't continue his dominance from his Game 1 shutout, stopping 22 of 27 shots (one goal came on an empty net) in Game 2.

Already shorthanded defensively, the Blues suffered another big loss in Game 2 after Robert Bortuzzo went down to block a shot and appeared to be hit in the head by the puck. He did not return to the game.

The series now shifts to St. Louis for Games 3 and 4. The puck will drop at 8:30 on Friday at the Enterprise Center. Game time is set for 3:30 on Sunday afternoon in St. Louis.