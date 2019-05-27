ST. LOUIS — The prospect of making sports history in St. Louis has the Missouri History Museum singing "Gloria".

"This is history as it happens, the St. Louis Blues are making history and we are celebrating that," said Leigh Walters of the Missouri History Museum.

It's a celebration in a normally quiet and calm atmosphere. And while they may not typically have parties, they do have an impressive collection of St Louis sports memorabilia.

It's history that goes back to the old arena. An original photo of Game 2 of the 1968 Stanley Cup Final and even a brick souvenir from the "Old Barn".

But we had to ask, what memorabilia the history would want if we were to win the Stanley Cup this year?

"We would love to have things from this years’ experience," Walters said. "Personal experience ticket stubs, or man, if the towel man would ever want to give us one of his towels, we would be thrilled that would go into the permanent collection."

The museum is also offering special discounts if you wear your Blues apparel. And it is also inviting fans to send words of encouragement to the team.

"All the way through until Wednesday we are inviting people to hand write those cards," Walters said. "We will personally be hand delivering those cards to the St Louis Blues ahead of the first home game, so they can have those when they come back to St. Louis."

So don’t let history past you by, get out and support your St Louis Blues.

