Montreal signs former Blues forward Mike Hoffman to 3-year deal

Former Blues forward Mike Hoffman signed a 3-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday worth an average annual value of $4.5 million

ST. LOUIS — Another member of the 2020-2021 Blues is moving on to a new city.

Former Blues forward Mike Hoffman signed a 3-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday worth an average annual value of $4.5 million.

Hoffman, 31, played one year in St. Louis, scoring 17 goals and racking up 19 assists in 52 games. Seven of the sharp-shooting Hoffman's goals came on the power play.

For his career, Hoffman has 395 points (189 goals, 206 assists) in 545 career NHL games.

The Blues will certainly look different in 2021-2022 than they did this past season.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year contract (2021-22 to 2023-24) with forward Mike Hoffman. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 28, 2021

So far the team has lost Hoffman, forward Jaden Schwartz (free-agent deal with Seattle), defenseman Vince Dunn (selected by Seattle in expansion draft) and forward Sammy Blais (trade with New York). Forward Pavel Buchnevich is the team's lone new addition so far, coming from the Rangers in exchange for Blais.