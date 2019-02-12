CHICAGO — The Blues (17-5-6), who have a nine-game road point streak (7-0-2) heading into the matchup against the shorthanded Blackhawks (10-11-5), will insert Nathan Walker onto the top line with Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz and keep Robert Thomas with Tyler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev.

It's a move Berube made mid-game Saturday against Pittsburgh and one he'll stick with, at least to start tonight.

"There was nothing going on with that line at the time during the game and so I made that switch and we ended up scoring a goal and had a couple good opportunities, but other than that Walker can really skate and get on top of people," Berube said. "Just keep him there and see how it goes. He's going to be good for that line, brings a good work ethic, skating, getting on top of people. Robby Thomas, he's played with Bozak a ton, so they have good chemistry together and they ended up getting a big goal too.

"[Walker] had a great training camp and then went down to the American [Hockey] League and he's been their best player down there. He's going well right now."

Blues face short-handed Blackhawks Monday night ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues are back on the road facing the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday for the first of four times this season. While Chicago has managed to string together some wins in the past few weeks, the organization has struggled overall.

Walker scored against the Penguins, a key goal in the second period to give the Blues a 2-1 lead, in a 5-2 win.

"I don't change anything in regards to my game," Walker said. "I think there's a reason why I'm there, so that's my game and I don't want to change anything with that. I obviously want to make whatever works with them, so any question I have, I'm sure they'll answer and help me out. ... They're both great players. Anyone can see that. They make such great plays in the o-zone and the d-zone. I've got to try and adapt to that. Hopefully, I can make some of those plays too."

RELATED: 'More moving past it' - Bortuzzo is back after 4 game suspension

RELATED: Blues face shorthanded Blackhawks Monday night