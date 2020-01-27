ST. LOUIS — When 5-year-old Gavin George took the artificial ice to try his hand at hitting the hockey puck, he landed his first shot at the end of the board, launching jokes about a future playing for the St. Louis Blues.

"Absolutely. No other team. Just Blues," Gavin's mom, Krystal George, said with a laugh.

The George family came to the NHL Fan Fair on its fourth and final day.

They were one of the many families making memories, taking photos at every turn, and — in defiance of conventional wisdom — meeting their heroes.

"I got to meet all of the NHL mascots," Miles McCarty said, though he's quick to let you know there's an obvious favorite: the Blues' Louie.

As the All-Star Fan Fair quiets down — packing up until organizers relaunch the annual event next year in outside Miami — crowds look for the next St. Louis outing Sunday, many opting for the new attractions at Union Station.

Blues top brass originally estimated the All-Star Weekend could bring upwards of $20 million in economic growth.

The event drew such big crowds, it sold out multiple times. Fans, like Krystal George, hope it'll be back, saying the same for the Stanley Cup.

"It's phenomenal to think we transformed all of Union Station to be Blues central, and they got to be part of that as little kids. That's awesome. It feels so good because -- who knows -- maybe we'll win again this year. Fingers crossed."

