ST. LOUIS — When the NHL’s biggest stars take the ice during the All-Star Game in St. Louis later this month, they will be wearing jerseys inspired by the Blues and the city’s music scene, according a press release from the St. Louis Blues organization.

Each player will still represent his respective team, with the team’s logo and colors displayed on the front of the jersey. The Blues All-Star jersey has a single blue note, which will be worn by All-Stars Alex Pietrangelo, Ryan O’Reilly and Jordan Binnington.

The jerseys will have striping that looks like a musical staff on the front and on the sleeves. The silver threading is a nod to the Gateway Arch. The logo on the sleeve features a trumpet and an image of the Gateway Arch with the words “2020 All-Star St. Louis”.

The home team will wear grey jerseys and the away team will wear white jerseys. The jerseys will also be more comfortable for players, according to the release. They will be lighter, cooler and stronger.

Photos: NHL debuts All-Star Game jerseys

The All-Star jerseys are available for purchase at adidas.com, NHLShop.com and each of the individual NHL team stores. The St. Louis Blues men's jerseys cost $139.99, and the women's jerseys cost $129.99. Youth jerseys cost $89.99.

If you are looking for less expensive gear, All-Star t-shirts are available. The t-shirts feature the same logo that is on the sleeve of the NHL jerseys. The t-shirts cost $27.99. Branded pucks are also available.

St. Louis will host to the NHL All-Star Game at the Enterprise Center on Saturday, January 25.

